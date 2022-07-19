Mitch Thompson and Bilinqual Baquetbol will be hosting a one-day clinic at Mid Valley Elementary School on July 22. Bilingual Basquetbol seeks to serve rural immigrant communities throughout the Pacific Northwest through basketball. The camp will be in Spanish and English. The camp is free to join, but interested participants must register online.
Bilingual Basquetbol coaching staff includes Mitch Thompson, assistant coach for the NBA G-League team Mexico City Capitanes; Adrian Romero, former Lewis & Clark College guard; Danny Soto, video coordinator for the Mexico City Capitanes and Antonio Salinas who currently plays at Western Oregon University.
