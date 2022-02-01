Following what’s known as a COVID pause in the Class 1A basketball schedule due to safety related health and protocol issues at local high schools, all Gorge area boys and girls teams will return to the gyms to resume competition for the first time in over two weeks starting Feb. 4.
The Big Sky regular season concludes Feb. 12 which will be followed by district playoffs.
League athletic directors met last week and revamped the conference schedule. They decided to resume games that pit teams on the same halves of the league — either east or west. The top three finishers on each half will qualify for the playoffs.
The No. 5-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (5-0 Big Sky League, 15-0 overall) boys basketball team will be seeking to extend its school-record win streak to 16 when they meet the No. 17 ranked Dufur High Rangers (3-1 league, 4-3) Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Dufur High School.
In other west division games, the Horizon Christian boys (2-2 league, 9-4) host the Trout Lake High Mustangs (0-2 league, 1-5) Friday at 7:30 p.m., followed by a 3:30 p.m. road game Saturday versus the Big Sky League leading Redsides at South Wasco High in Maupin.
One of the Washington-area schools will get their first Big Sky League win when the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-3 league, 1-5) meet the Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals (0-3 league, 1-6) Friday at Klickitat High School. Dufur will meet Lyle/Wishram at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Lyle High School.
In east division boys play, the Sherman High Huskies (1-4 league, 4-6) meet the Echo High Cougars (3-2 league, 7-6) Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Sherman High in Moro. The Huskies then go on the road to meet the No. 13-ranked Condon High Blue Devils Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Condon High School.
The girls 1A schedule resumes with No. 8-ranked Trout Lake (1-1 league, 5-2) meeting the Horizon Christian High Hawks (1-3 league, 4-7) in a 6 p.m. contest Friday at Horizon Christian High School in Hood River, followed by a 2 p.m. home game Saturday against the Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals (1-1 league, 1-6).
The No. 20 ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (5-0 league, 10-5) will be shooting for their seventh consecutive victory when they meet the Dufur High Rangers (2-2 league, 5-3) Friday at 6 p.m. at Dufur High School. The Redsides follow with a 2 p.m. home game Saturday versus Horizon Christian. On the east side, the Sherman High Huskies (2-3 league, 4-6) play their first game in three weeks in a 6 p.m. home game versus the No. 11 ranked Echo High Cougars (2-1 league, 9-3) in Moro. Sherman’s last game was on Jan. 14 (a 34-30 loss to Horizon Christian).
