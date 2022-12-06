SWC basketball girls open with two home wins
The No. 4-ranked South Wasco High Redsides opened the girls basketball season Dec. 2 at home with a 47-34 win over the Wallowa High Cougars (1-2) and added a 54-49 victory a day later against Powder Valley.
The trio of seniors Kylie Iverson (16 points) and Sadie McCoy (11 points), and junior Julie Hull (15 points) each scored in double figures to lead the Redsides offense against Wallowa. The Redsides took control of the contest early as they jumped in front 13-2 after the first quarter. It was an evenly played contest for the remaining three quarters as the Redsides outscored the Cougars 34-32.
Sherman splits two games
The Sherman County High Huskies got off to a good start with a season-opening 31-27 home win over the Class 2A Culver High Bulldogs (1-1) in the Sherman Invitational Tourney Dec. 2-3 at Sherman County High School in Moro.
A day later, the Huskies lost 60-37 to the St. Paul High Buckaroos. The Buckaroos were a 1A state playoff team last year with a 20-3 record and they return all 14 of their players from that squad.
Dufur drops first two games
A young Dufur High Rangers squad, with just one senior in Allie Masterson, had a rough start to the season as they dropped two straight games. The Rangers opened the season with a 55-18 loss at home to Wallowa, followed by a 47-30 loss to the Heppner High Mustangs (1-2) Dec. 3 at Heppner High School.
“We gave it all our effort (versus Wallowa) and I think that’s all that matters,” said Masterson. “This is a lot different team than we had last year. I think Hayley (Peterson) and I still have that bond where we can still execute things pretty well together. It’s definitely a rebuilding year and I’m just trying to help provide some leadership for our team this season.”
Wallowa took control of the contest early by outscoring Dufur 28-2 in the first quarter. Junior Hayley Peterson led Dufur in scoring with 14 points. Kassie Walter and Peyton Wallace each scored two points for the Rangers.
“We’re a lot less experienced team now, but we’re getting there, and we’ve improved in the last two weeks of practice, so things are getting a lot better,” said Peterson. “At the beginning of the season at our first practice (Nov. 14), we couldn’t even shoot lay-ins. Now we’re shooting them a lot better.”
The Rangers, guided by Coach Jack Henderson, play Heppner again in a non-league 6 p.m. rematch Friday at Dufur High School.
“It’s fun to start the season, even though we had a rough first game,” said Henderson. “We’re amazingly young and we’re going to have some challenges. We’re a profoundly inexperienced team, but we’ll get better.”
Hawks lose in final seconds
Horizon Christian lost its first two girls games, Nov. 30 at North Clackamas Christian (38-12), and Saturday at home against Griswold (34-33). The Hawks led Saturday’s contest in the fourth quarter, but Griswold scored the game-winning basket with three seconds remaining on an offensive rebound off a missed free throw.
“There were like three games within the game,” Horizon Coach Joe Petshow said. “We were down 15-4 in the first half and then Coach (Ron) Haynes switched up our defense and we started to play better.”
Horizon battled back to take the lead with three minutes remaining, but then the Hawks’ two post players, Nicole Alvarez and Briseyda Perez, fouled out. The Grizzlies took advantage with offensive rebounds that led to put-back baskets and/or free throws.
“I was proud of our players, especially how they battled back,” Petshow said. “We’re still learning how to play defense without reaching and learning how to box out. We get better each time we’re on the floor together.”
Gabby Fraioli scored 10 points and Bella Sperry and Evelyn Tomka added nine each for Horizon against Griswold.
Lyle loses at C.S. Lewis
Lyle/Wishram opened its season on the road Nov. 30 and lost a non-league game 55-14 to the C.S. Lewis Academy Watchmen (3-0) in Newberg.
The Cougars next game is Friday at 6 p.m. versus South Wasco County in Maupin, followed by a Dec. 13, 5 p.m. home against Condon at Lyle High School.
