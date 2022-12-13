Sherman wins second game, 43-29, over Dayville
The Sherman County High Huskies notched their second win of the season, with a 43-29 victory over the Dayville/Monument High Tigers (1-4) Dec. 9 at the Condon Tournament.
The 2-1 Huskies jumped out to a 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended the margin to a double-digit halftime lead at 24-13. The Huskies played solid defense in holding the Tigers to single-digit scoring in every quarter. Sherman had six players who scored, led by senior Natalie Martin with 15 points. Junior Kaelex Peters scored 14. The Huskies open their 14-game Big Sky League schedule with a 6 p.m. home game Wednesday versus the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (1-3) at Sherman County High School in Moro.
South Wasco moves to 4-0
The South Wasco County High Redsides improved their record to 4-0 after winning two more games last weekend. In the process, they received an early Christmas present as they earned the top spot of the OSAA Class 1A girls basketball rankings and are now the No. 1-ranked team in Oregon.
The Redsides won two games in the John Howey Memorial Tournament Dec. 9-10 at South Wasco County High School in Maupin. South Wasco won 44-38 over the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (1-2) Dec. 9, followed by a 38-22 win over the Elkton High Elks (4-1) on Dec. 10.
Trout Lake games canceled
The Trout Lake High Mustangs (1-1) had two games canceled last week because of winter weather conditions in the Gorge. The Mustangs will resume their schedule with a nonleague road game Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. versus the No. 6-ranked St. Paul High Buckaroos (3-1) at St. Paul High School.
The contest is a rematch between two squads that met in an OSAA Class 1A second-round state playoff game last season that the Mustangs won 37-33 on Feb. 26 at St. Paul.
The Mustangs will play their Big Sky League opener Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at Dufur, followed by a Dec. 17, 2 p.m. league home game versus the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-3). Trout Lake then meets the Columbia High Bruins (1-1) in a 7 p.m. home game Dec. 19.
Dufur seeks first win
The Dufur High Rangers (0-3) dropped their third straight contest with a 49-31 loss to the Heppner High Mustangs Dec. 9 at Dufur High School. The Rangers, guided by Coach Jack Henderson, were led in scoring by junior Hayley Peterson, who had 21 points. “Our girls improved a lot this week and we played tough against Heppner,” said Henderson.
Dufur plays Trout Lake in its Big Sky League opener Friday, followed by a 2 p.m. league contest Dec. 17 versus the Horizon Christian Hawks in Hood River. Dufur then plays a non-league road game at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 versus the Perrydale High Pirates (0-3) in Amity.
Horizon Christian drops two games
Horizon Christian lost twice last weekend at the Condon tournament. The Hawks fell 37-11 to 2A Vernonia High on Saturday, a day after dropping a 27-25 decision to Dayville.Horizon was led in scoring in the Vernonia contest by sophomore wing Bella Sperry with six points; she also had five rebounds. Senior guard Gabby Fraioli scored nine points and had three steals for the Hawks against Dayville.
Lyle seeks first win
The Lyle/Wishram High Cougars dropped a third straight contest in a 46-14 loss at home Dec. 6 to the Stevenson High Bulldogs (2-1). The Cougars were hoping to get their first win Tuesday in a home game versus the Condon High Blue Devils (result was after the printed edition deadline). Lyle plays its final game of 2022 in a 2 p.m. contest Dec. 17 at Trout Lake.
Klickwood opens season with win
The Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals (1-0) opened their season with a 50-24 win over the Griswold High Grizzlies at the Condon Tournament Dec. 9 at Condon High School.
Klickwood plays its next game Jan. 6 at home versus Lyle/Wishram in its Big Sky League opening game.
Bickleton plays Friday
The Bickleton High Pirates (1-0) begin their 14-game Big Sky League schedule with a 6 p.m. home game Friday against Ione/Arlington. The Pirates then play their final game of 2022 on Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. on the road at Condon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.