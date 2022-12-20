The Class 1A No. 3-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides girls basketball team won two out of three games against Class 2A squads last week to improve their record to 6-1.

The Redsides started an eight-game road trip and had their six-game win streak snapped in a 69-39 loss to the No. 5-ranked (Class 2A) Stanfield High Tigers (7-1) Dec. 13 at Stanfield High School. South Wasco bounced back and won, 54-46, over the Class 2A Weston-McEwen High TigerScots (2-4) Dec. 16 at Heppner High School. The Redsides then won their second straight, 48-33, over the 2A Heppner High Mustangs (2-7) at Heppner.