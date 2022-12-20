The Class 1A No. 3-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides girls basketball team won two out of three games against Class 2A squads last week to improve their record to 6-1.
The Redsides started an eight-game road trip and had their six-game win streak snapped in a 69-39 loss to the No. 5-ranked (Class 2A) Stanfield High Tigers (7-1) Dec. 13 at Stanfield High School. South Wasco bounced back and won, 54-46, over the Class 2A Weston-McEwen High TigerScots (2-4) Dec. 16 at Heppner High School. The Redsides then won their second straight, 48-33, over the 2A Heppner High Mustangs (2-7) at Heppner.
Klickwood wins three straight
The No. 9-ranked Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandal girls basketball team won its third straight game, 62-46, over the Weston-McEwen High TigerScots JV team Dec. 17 at Griswold High School in Helix. Klickwood senior Alise Gimlin scored a career-high 24 points and had eight rebounds and 10 steals to help lead the Vandals to the victory. Klickwood also had strong contributions from Jayla Avila (12 points, seven steals), and Emma Patterson (10 points, nine steals).
The Vandals also won 42-37 over the Griswold High Grizzlies (4-3) Dec. 16 at Helix. Patterson led the Vandals in scoring with 19 points. Avila had 12 points and seven steals, and Gimlin had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Horizon Christian (1-6) overcame a 17-4 first-quarter deficit to beat visiting Dufur High 51-34 on Dec. 17. The Hawks outscored the Rangers by 30 points over the final three quarters, led by the double-figure scoring of Briseyda Perez, Bella Sperry, and Evelyn Tomka. Defensively, Horizon freshman guard Georgia Haynie and senior wing Gabby Fraioli combined for six steals and numerous deflections.
Sherman splits Big Sky games
The Sherman County High Huskies (1-1 league, 3-2 overall) got a split of two Big Sky League girls basketball games last week. The Huskies, guided by first-year Coach Joe Justesen, won at home 20-16 over the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (0-1 league, 1-6 overall) on Dec. 16 at Sherman High in Moro.
“We just don’t score a lot of points, but we play good defense,” said Justesen, whose Huskies won despite scoring only two fourth-quarter points. “They (Eagles) missed a lot more than we did, but we missed plenty of shots, too. We shot just 4-for-16 at the free-throw line against Spray and when you do that, it’s hard to score many points.”
Natalie Martin and Kaelex Peters led the Huskies in scoring with seven points apiece. The 20 points was the fewest Sherman has scored in a game since a 54-20 home loss Dec. 14, 2021, to the Damascus Christian High Eagles.
The Huskies lost their first league contest, 32-30, to the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (2-0 league, 4-2 overall) on Dec. 17 at Arlington High School. Sherman led 7-4 after the first quarter and trailed 14-13 at halftime. The two evenly matched teams continued to have a close battle in the second half. The Cardinals managed to outscore the Huskies 18-17 in the third and fourth quarters to pull out a close win.
“We should’ve won, and we had a two-point lead with less than a minute left in the game,” said Justesen. “We had a chance to tie the game up at the end, but we missed a lot of shots in the final minute. There was a lot of things that we should’ve done better that would’ve enabled us to get the win. It was a good, close game that went back and forth the whole time. The girls are playing hard and working hard, but we just don’t quite seem to get things done at the end.”
The Huskies were led by Martin with 11 points.
Trout Lake leads Big Sky West
The Trout Lake High Mustangs (2-0 league, 3-2 overall) opened their 14-game Class 1A girls Big Sky League schedule with two straight wins to move into first place atop the West Division standings. The Mustangs won, 55-23, over the Dufur High Rangers (0-2 league, 0-5 overall) on Dec. 16 at Dufur High School. Trout Lake followed with a 75-8 home win over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-1 league, 0-5 overall) on Dec. 17.
In the lopsided win over Lyle/Wishram the Mustang had nine players in the scoring column, led by Violette Anderson with 23 points, Willa McLaughlin with 15, Zandra Bakken with 11 and Gabby Basch with 11.
Jozlyn Pyle and Hannah Beeks both scored four points for Lyle/Wishram, which has lost 17 games in a row over the last two seasons. The Cougars lost a Dec. 13 home game 57-16 to the Condon High Blue Devils (1-0 league, 3-3 overall).
Bickleton drops first two league games
The Bickleton High Pirates (0-2 league, 1-2 overall) lost their Big Sky League opener, 48-16, to Ione/Arlington on Dec. 16 at Bickleton High School. The Pirates then dropped their second straight in a 60-28 loss to Condon on Dec. 17 at Condon High School.
Dufur loses five straight
The Dufur High Rangers (0-2 league, 0-5 overall) lost their first two Big Sky League contests, which extended their losing streak to five in row. The Rangers lost their league opener 55-23 to Trout Lake Dec. 16, followed by their loss to Horizon Christian on Dec. 17 in Hood River. Hayley Peterson led Dufur in scoring with 19 points and teammate Allie Masterson added four points in that contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.