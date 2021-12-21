The undefeated South Wasco County High Redsides continued their fabulous start to the Class 1A boys basketball season as their win streak reached seven following a 75-20 Big Sky League victory over the Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals Saturday at Klickitat High School.
South Wasco (1-0 league, 7-0 overall) also won 83-18 over the Dayville/Monument Tigers Dec. 14 at Dayville High School. Redsides junior Ian Ongers scored 20 points and senior Oscar Thomas had 20 points, six steals and six assists. Freshman Storm McCoy had a career-high 16 points. Sophomore Joey Holloway had seven points and a team-leading eight rebounds for the Redsides. The 18 points scored by the Tigers was the fewest the Redsides have allowed this year.
On Saturday versus the Vandals, the Redsides jumped in front 35-2 after the first quarter, which was a South Wasco High record for most points in a quarter. The Redsides’ momentum continued for the remainder of the game.
The Redsides’ aggressive match-up zone defense was effective, holding the Vandals scoreless in the fourth quarter. Ongers scored a career-high 25 points, and he had a team-high eight steals. Thomas had 17 points and six assists and Remington Anderson-Sheer added 10 points. The Redsides had seven players who scored in the contest.
The No. 22 ranked Redsides will have senior post Brock LaFaver back in the lineup for their next two road games on Monday versus Elkton and Tuesday versus Stanfield (results were after the printed edition deadline). LaFaver hasn’t played recently because he was away on a family vacation.
South Wasco’s success can be attributed to the fact that the Redsides are averaging 73 points per game, which is the No. 1 ranked offense out of 77 Class 1A squads. South Wasco has an average margin of victory of 47 points per game.
