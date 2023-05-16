The No. 16-ranked Sherman County/Condon High Huskies split two Class 2A/1A Special District 7 playoff games last week to qualify for the OSAA 22-team state playoffs beginning May 22. It marks the Huskies’ first state playoff berth since 2018.
Sherman (11-4 SD7, 14-8 overall), guided by Coach Joe Justesen, won at home, 4-3, over the Union/Cove High Bobcats (7-5 SD7, 10-8 overall) in a May 9 district playoff contest. The Huskies took a 1-0 first-inning lead and then extended the margin to 3-0 in the third. The Bobcats came back and scored a run in the fourth and one in the fifth to get within 3-2. Sherman answered by scoring a run in the bottom of the fifth for a 4-2 advantage. The Bobcats got a run in the top of the seventh for the final margin.
The Huskies had eight hits and were led offensively by Ed Rubio (1-for-2, three RBI), Caiden Walker (1-for-2, RBI), Kole Martin (2-for-3) and Blake Carnine (2-for-3). Husky pitcher Talon Dark had six strikeouts, two walks and eight hits allowed.
The Huskies played another district playoff seeding game May 12 and lost, 12-3, to the Weston-McEwen High TigerScots (10-2 SD7, 14-12 overall) in Athena. Sherman finished second in the regular season standings to the league champion Heppner/Ione High Mustangs (13-2 SD7, 19-4 overall).
Lyle/Wishram concludes season
The Lyle/Wishram High Cougars concluded their first softball season in four years last week after losing a doubleheader, 15-0 and 16-1, to the Elgin/Imbler High Huskies (6-13) in their Class 2A/1A Special District Class 2A/1A season finale May 12 at Elgin High School.
The Cougars (0-18 SD6, 0-20 overall) also lost a May 8, road doubleheader, 21-0 and 26-0, to the No. 7-ranked Weston-McEwen High TigerScots (14-4 SD6, 17-6 overall) in Athena. The Cougars followed one day later with another doubleheader, which they lost, 15-0 and 20-5, to the Echo/Stanfield High Cougars (10-8 SD6, 11-12 overall) on May 9 at Echo High School.
