The No. 16-ranked Sherman County/Condon High Huskies split two Class 2A/1A Special District 7 playoff games last week to qualify for the OSAA 22-team state playoffs beginning May 22. It marks the Huskies’ first state playoff berth since 2018.

Sherman (11-4 SD7, 14-8 overall), guided by Coach Joe Justesen, won at home, 4-3, over the Union/Cove High Bobcats (7-5 SD7, 10-8 overall) in a May 9 district playoff contest. The Huskies took a 1-0 first-inning lead and then extended the margin to 3-0 in the third. The Bobcats came back and scored a run in the fourth and one in the fifth to get within 3-2. Sherman answered by scoring a run in the bottom of the fifth for a 4-2 advantage. The Bobcats got a run in the top of the seventh for the final margin.