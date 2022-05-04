After considerable effort, public meetings, and input from a variety of users, Hood River County’s Parking Permit Program for the County Forest Fee Parking Zones begins today, May 4. The program will be carried out by Hood River County’s Forestry Department.
Parking permits may be pre-purchased online at hoodrivercounty.net/parking-passes, where details on the program are outlined. Daily permits are available for $5 (for day of purchase only), and annual permits for $30 (transferable). Transaction fees of 46¢ and $1.20 respectively are added for online purchases.
Fee Parking Zones are located near popular Staging Areas including Seven Streams, Post Flats, Family Man, Binns Hill, Kingsley and Pinemont. Zones are clearly established by signs and information. Parking Permit revenue will be used to maintain, develop, and manage County Forest recreation and trails at the County Forest.
Permits are required at parking zones between dawn and dusk. They may also be purchased on mobile devices at staging areas in the County Forest. Users who park in designated zones are asked to write the order information on paper permits available at boxes on staging area kiosks. Annual permits will also be available at selected local vendors and announced soon.
A parking violation may result in a fine up to $250. If users receive a County Parking Citation, a $55 dismissal fee may be paid online if completed within 14 days of the citation date. This total includes the purchase of a $30 annual permit in addition to the $25 dismissal fee.
The Permit is for parking in a Fee Parking Zone and is not for entry upon, recreational use or access to any County Property or Fee Parking Zone.
Hood River County Board of Commissioners approved Ordinance 374 to establish the Parking Permit Program in January 2022 after public hearings and input from recreation trail and forest advisory committees. The action was followed by approval of designated Fee Parking Zones on county forestland with a goal of managing recreational use in the county’s tree farm.
For more information, to order parking permits online, or to view a map of parking permit areas, visit hoodrivercounty.net/parking-passes.
