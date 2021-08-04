One Community Health is hosting a series of back to school health fairs to help kids catch up on their health care before the school year starts, according to a press release. The fairs will take place at One Community Health’s clinics in Hood River and The Dalles and are for kids ages 2-17.
“We know that kids are behind on their healthcare because of the COVID pandemic. While we were encouraged to stay at home, a lot of healthcare was delayed. In fact, we know that all age groups of kids fell behind on immunizations, regular check-ups, and dental checks,” said Hood River Lead Provider Connie Serra, MD. “The health fairs are a fun opportunity to get your kids caught up on important preventative care like immunizations and physicals before school starts.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have asked parents to get kids in for routine vaccinations before school starts in September. They report that any drop in vaccine coverage can result in outbreaks of vaccine-preventable illnesses like measles and whooping cough, which could delay school reopening.
lth fairs are designed to be a convenient, one-stop shop for all areas of health, eliminating the need for separate appointments. The health fairs will include:
• Annual physical and well child checks
• Dental check-ups
• Sports physicals
• Immunizations, including the COVID vaccine
• Behavioral health resources
• Nutrition and exercise resources
• Community partners
Fun swag and prizes will be available for those who attend, said the press release. Limited spots are available; register at www.onecommunityhealth.org/backtoschool.
The fair dates and locations are as follows:
• Hood River: Ages 9–17, Aug. 13
• The Dalles: Ages 9–17, Aug. 17
• Hood River: Ages 2–8, Aug. 27
