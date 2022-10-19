Darcy Long

Darcy Long reviews an Urban Renewall question before The Dalles City Council in 2020. She is running for Oregon state representative for District 52.

 Mark B. Gibson photo/file

"I don’t want the state telling the city what they have to do.”
Darcy Long
Candidate, District 52

Darcy Long would like to see Oregon legislatures help city and county government fund big, statewide needs like the need for affordable housing and services for the homeless by providing targeted state funding, but in a manner that allows city and county leaders to decide what solutions are best suited to the communities they serve.