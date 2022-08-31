As the Hood River Cherry Company wraps up its 29th cherry harvest, owner Katy Klein and Field and Packing Plant Manager Kristoff Fowler — also Klein’s son — couldn’t be happier with the outcome despite unpredictable spring and summer weather.

Hood River Cherry Company is a family owned and operated business based out of Hood River. On top of the freshest, firmest, and juiciest cherries in the valley, they also produce cherry products such as jams, chutney spread and different salsa varieties. But you won’t find their cherries at farmers markets; Fowler said they offer online shipments or if you are able, you can find them in your local grocery stores. The Cherry Company has come a long way since planting their first cherry seed.