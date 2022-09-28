Ironsmith Alan Root often starts a project with unusual materials — 500 wrenches, for instance, or a wagon wheel — and ends with a freeform sculpture. His art can begin with things that others have already shaped or discarded: scrap metal, rebar and a vision.

“I really like the texture of the metals … so a huge part of the art I’m doing now is reflecting that and putting it in some sort of form,” Root said. “Sometimes I refer to what I do as farm punk.”