HOOD RIVER — The 780 Rand Road affordable housing project was denied a prime opportunity to secure funding for the 129 rental units that are anticipated to be available as early as 2025. The Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) housing program has lending power of more than $30 million, but according to the City of Hood River website, affordable housing developers around the state have requested nearly four times more than is available. Despite only seven developers submitting applications in the same category as the Rand Road project, in total they requested $110 million.
Hood River Mayor Kate McBride and City Manager Abigail Elder knew these funds were going to be very competitive. Elder and McBride estimated that one or two of the seven applicants will receive funds.
“Going in we always knew there was a slight chance we would get denied. Other affordable housing projects are a bit further along in the process,” said Elder. “We will regroup and apply again when the next round of funding is available.”
McBride said the city inquired about why they were denied, but has heard no response from the program.
The 780 Rand Road property is lacking basic infrastructure necessary to receive consideration from the award givers. A gravel road leads you into the main area of the property, where trees and shrubs still grow unobstructed. Rainwater runoff and sewer capabilities are also currently unavailable.
LIFT funds are awarded once a year and McBride confirmed the city is currently working to improve the infrastructure and find other opportunities for financial assistance. McBride noted the Mid-Columbia Housing Authority Executive Director Joel Madsen and the Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation (CCHC) secured a potentially $3 million grant from Sen. Jeff Merkley’s office through the community initiated spending process. Funds will be directed to the CCHC, and the Rand Road project expects to get portion of the total award.
