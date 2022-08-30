780 Rand Road, Hood River

City of Hood River developers are looking to improve infrastructure at the 780 Rand Road property in west Hood River for hopes of more considerations for funding.                          

 Noah Noteboom photo/file

HOOD RIVER — The 780 Rand Road affordable housing project was denied a prime opportunity to secure funding for the 129 rental units that are anticipated to be available as early as 2025. The Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) housing program has lending power of more than $30 million, but according to the City of Hood River website, affordable housing developers around the state have requested nearly four times more than is available. Despite only seven developers submitting applications in the same category as the Rand Road project, in total they requested $110 million.

Hood River Mayor Kate McBride and City Manager Abigail Elder knew these funds were going to be very competitive. Elder and McBride estimated that one or two of the seven applicants will receive funds.