Hood River police detectives responding to a Sunday, May 14 theft in progress at a local department store have now arrested the suspect and confiscated cash and drugs. The suspect, who fled on foot as officers arrived and was seen going into the trees and bushes on Westcliff Driver in Hood River.
Officers were able to positively confirm the identity of the man through surveillance video, however, and noted the man had dropped some of his belongings while fleeing — including meth, fentanyl and identification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.