The historic Cloud Cap Inn needs a new roof — and plans are underway to finish the project this summer.
Built in 1889 and sitting at 6,000 feet on the north side of Mount Hood, the Hood River Crag Rats were awarded its stewardship in 1954 by special permit from the U.S. Forest Service. “During that time, we have replaced almost every board in the building, as it is continually in a state of degradation,” said Crag Rat John Rust.
The roof has deteriorated and the landmark “is in serious jeopardy,” said a press release. “Severe winter storms have decimated the roof and the roof cap has been torn off — several years in a row now, shingles being found over a half-mile away.”
Estimated cost for replacement is $250,000. Under normal circumstances, the Forest Service would pay for the project, but several large fires — some of which threatened the inn — have stretched funding to the point where they are not able to prioritize the project, Rust said. Instead, they are allowing the Crag Rats to fundraise for its replacement.
Because the Crag Rat’s primary objective is search and rescue, outside donations are needed to complete the project. “Replacement of the roof is at a critical juncture as there is water pouring in all over the building after it snows and rains, due to the current state of the roof,” said Rust. “While the Crag Rats would rather not go into debt, the reality is that we will have to tap into funding that could otherwise support our primary mission of search and rescue.”
Crag Rats have donated $60,000 from its membership and have raised nearly $60,000 more from the public. Crag Rats will additionally donate $30,000 in sweat equity to remove the old roof. But another $120,000 is needed to finish the project as scheduled this summer.
Donations may be made via PayPal on the Crag Rats website, cragrats.org/home/cloud-cap; checks may also be sent to Crag Rats, PO Box 1159, Hood River, OR 97031.
In keeping with the historic nature of the building, the group has opted to maintain the cedar shake roofing. All repairs will be completed with cooperation and coordination with USFS personnel and engineers, as well as SHPO (State Historic Preservation Offices); SHPO has approved use of the shingles, which will be fire treated.
The Crag Rats are the oldest search and rescue agency in the United States, and will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026. Cloud Cap Inn is used as a base for snow surveys, trainings and rescue missions, as well as regular group meetings and outings.
