Just in time for spring porch and patio decorating, Soroptimist Hood River, in partnership with Vanguard Nursery, White Salmon, is offering hanging baskets of coleus, creeping Jenny, creeping Charlie and other low maintenance plants.
The May Day Hanging Basket sale is a fundraiser for the local organization’s mission to support women and girls in the Gorge area, including three “Live Your Dream” Awards — $1,500 financial gifts given to women heads of households returning to school to improve their skills and their families’ financial stability. Additional funds will support Helping Hands Against Violence and the Hood River Valley High School Girl Up! program.
The May Day baskets, beautiful at home, at work or as a gift, come in two sizes: 10-inch for $30 and 12-inch for $45. Want to place an order? Contact your favorite Soroptimist friend or email Lynda.dallman@gmail.com. Orders and pre-payments will be taken until Wednesday, April 21. Baskets will be ready for pickup on April 30 or May 1 at Vanguard Nursery.
About Soroptimist Hood River
Soroptimist Hood River is part of Soroptimist International, a global volunteer organization that improves the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. For more information about Soroptimist, go to soroptimist.org, Soroptimisthoodriver.com, or email pennieburns37@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.