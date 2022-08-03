Local leaders take bridge project to D.C.

Port of Hood River approves management contract
HOOD RIVER — The Port of Hood River sent local representatives to Washington, D.C., on behalf of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge replacement project.
The group of six met with members in the U.S. House of Representatives and legislative aides and assistants with the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Mike Fox, Hood River Port Commission and Bi-State Working Group (BSWG) chair; Kate McBride, mayor of Hood River; Marla Keethler, mayor of White Salmon; Jake Anderson, Klickitat County Commission chair; and Kevin Greenwood, Bridge Replacement Project manager, were accompanied by the port’s longtime government affairs consultant, Hal Hiemstra.
A report created by Greenwood recognized Hiemstra for his willingness to “facilitate the many appointments and provide a home base for the Mid-Columbia delegation.”
The delegation arrived on Monday, July 18 and got to work early the next day with discussions on how to approach the half-dozen meetings over the 48 hours that followed.
Commissioner Fox led discussions during most of the meetings and Greenwood provided up-to-date info on permits and application processes.
Mayors McBride and Keethler offered evidence on how the bridge connects and supports local communities and businesses. Hiemstra ended each meeting asking each legislator to make a call to U.S. Secretary of Transportation (DOT) Pete Buttigieg’s office at the DOT. Greenwood pointed out that such meetings are the first since 2020.
Specific objectives
The group came to D.C. with clear and specific objectives. First, they want to make sure their $195 million application to the INFRA grant receives support from federal representatives. Secondly, they want to make clear that the project is in need of funding for construction and show the support for the project on both sides of the Columbia River.
“What we are trying to show the overwhelming support we have on the BSWG from both Washington and Oregon residents and community leaders,” said Fox.
According to Greenwood’s report, their July 20 meeting with the Build America Bureau Executive Director Morteza Farajian was the most productive.
Greenwood’s report stated “Farajian thought this project hit key criteria in the program. This was a highly positive meeting with many opportunities for additional grant applications and technical assistance.”
After the group returned to Oregon, they were immediately back to work by approving a management contract with HNTB. The infrastructure solutions firm is based out of Seattle but has close ties to the Columbia River Gorge. HNTB designed and built the original Columbia River interstate Bridge in Portland in 1912, but more recently they designed and constructed the Tilikum Crossing — also in Portland. Fox confirmed that the contract received approval from the BSWG as well as the port, and they moved forward with a special meeting on July 26 to discuss and approve a no-cost lease for office space in the port offices.
“We now have a real project,” said Fox. “We’ve got staff associated with it, we’ve got technical capability and we’ve got a plan for them to execute.”
The purpose of this contract is for HNTB to provide support and a clear direction to elected officials and port staff responsible for carrying out this monumental project.
