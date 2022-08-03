Local leaders take bridge project to D.C.

From left to right, Bridge Replacement Project Director Kevin Greenwood, Hood River Port Commissioner Mike Fox, Klickitat Commission Chair Jacob Anderson, White Salmon Mayor Marla Keethler, Summit Strategies Government Affairs Official Hal Hiemstra and Hood River Mayor Kate McBride at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

 Contributed photo

HOOD RIVER — The Port of Hood River sent local representatives to Washington, D.C., on behalf of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge replacement project.

From left to right, White Salmon Mayor Marla Keethler, Hood River Port Commissioner Mike Fox, Klickitat Commission Chair Jacob Anderson and Hood River Mayor Kate McBride stand in front of the U.S. Department of Transportation offices in Washington, D.C.