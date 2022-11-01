HOOD RIVER - A tribute of respect to honor all Japanese American (Nisei) veterans statewide and to make amends and reconcile past actions will be the theme for the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Anderson Tribute Center in Hood River on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Tribute to Oregon Nisei Veterans is theme for HR Veterans Day ceremony
- Columbia Gorge News
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
More from this section
- Mental Health Therapist (School Based) - Klickitat County Washington
- CITY OF WHITE SALMON
- SKAMANIA COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH
- Truck Driver/Back-Up Forklift Driver
- Now Hiring: Special Education Nurse for White Salmon School District
- WASTE CONNECTIONS NOW HIRING
- Bottling Plant Line Mechanic
- PROJECT MANAGER The Project
- OFFICE MANAGER Planning Dept
- FACILITIES MAINTENANCE WORKER GRADE
Headlines straight to your inbox!
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Hood River topples Centennial Monday; plays for state playoff berth on Friday
- Parks and Rec welcomes new board member: Martha Verduzco-Ortega appointed by board
- Family Halloween Round-up
- Trout Lake soccer chases championship
- Sherman volleyball takes third in Big Sky tourney
- The Dalles boys, Eagle girls win district titles
- Kegler's Corner: Lynn Spellman rolls perfect 300
- Bonham seeks balance in Oregon legislature
- The Dalles advances in girls soccer playoffs
- Hood River Valley qualifies for Class 5A state football playoffs with wild 41-40 win at Forest Grove
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Wy’east Vineyards: Exceptionality and mystery provides uniqueness
- City of Hood River approves cash bonuses for staff
- Tribute to Oregon Nisei Veterans is theme for HR Veterans Day ceremony
- Police investigate drive by shooting
- Helfrich cites inflation, housing and crime as primary issues
- SWC volleyball falls one win shy of state tourney
- Eagle boys end soccer season with Putnam tie, 1-1
- Eagles end volleyball season with loss to La Salle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.