This Saturday at the Hood River County Library, Hood River local Paolo Giorgi will be putting four new paintings on display, and will be revisiting artwork from his first art show from last year.

Giorgi’s previous showing at the library in June displayed works inspired by famous painters who all share the same name, Paul, or the cultural variations of such — including Paul Cézanne, Paolo Guidotti, Paul Klee, Paolo Veronese, and Paul Gaguin.