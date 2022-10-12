Team of the week
1. Stan Pratnicki 750
2. Jeremy Bloom 733
3. Joey Sheirbon 732
4. Patrick Olson 724
5. Nancy Asai/Josh Worth 690
3,629 total pins
And the hits just keep on coming up on the Heights at venerable Orchard Lanes — more really big scores last week. Don’t you just love the fabulous pin action at our local bowling fun spot!
We have a plethora of darn good pin busters here in Hood River. Three more of our local ten-pin topplers made their first appearance on the Fab Five, Jeremy Bloom, Joey Sheirbon and Nancy Asai. Smooth Mr. Bloom of Bloom’s Auto Body rekindled his all-star form in the high scoring Fraternal league where he knocked on the door of perfection splashing 10 strikes in a row in his first game of the session. Needing just two more strikes for a perfecto, his 11th toss was just a bit wide, so he settled for a 289, still, that is the highest game rolled at the lanes so far this season.
Jeremy, who averaged 216 last season is a heck of a bowler. His auspicious start propelled him to a cool scratch 733 series. That was just one stick better than local orchardist Joey Sheirbon who stroked a beautiful scratch 732 series in the Tuesday Nite Mixed. Joey keeps getting better and better at this great game. Last season he just fell short of averaging 200 but it seems he’s got it all together now after rolling that big set as he is currently averaging a glitzy 216 pins per game!
Perennial all-star Nancy Asai just missed her 700 in the Industrial where she splintered the sticks with big 279 and 255 games on her way to a nice 690 series. A 700 is no big deal to Nancy as she has a bunch of 700s on her resume. This is likely just the beginning of bigger things to come as Nancy is a force to be reckoned with on the lanes, she is currently averaging 209 pins per game! Folks, just to give you an idea as to just how good Nancy is, her 209 average is better than 90% of all of the men in league action at Orchard Lanes.
While we’re on the subject of big stuff, how about the continuing exploits of ex-New Yorker Stan Pratnicki. Stan has literally been “en fuego” this season and last week he was simply over the top. Stan blasted a huge scratch 750 series in the Fraternal on games of 248, 279 and 223. Folks, as we’ve pointed out before a 750 series means you “averaged” 250 pins per game for the night’s work. That is pretty darn special. It means you got at least 21 strikes in those three games and to put in other terms, that equates to getting a strike about 70% of the time! That is so good, it’s mind boggling! Stan is currently carrying a spiffy 216 average!
MTS is still in first place in the Industrial thanks to a 19-6 point, shellacking of Hood River Supply. Pat’s Pro Shop is in second place but lost a little ground after an 18-7 point, win over OL’7-10. Patrick Olson paced the win with a solid 724 series which raised his average to 224 pins per game in this league. That’s mere child’s play for the dynamic Orchard Lanes proprietor who is currently averaging a cool 238 in the Mixed league!
Third and Fourth place Collins Aerospace and Lustre Kings are on the move in the Industrial. Collins wiped the poor Cereal Bowlers 24-1 and Lustre Kings polished off Randy’s Painting 22-3.
It's still early in the Tuesday Nite Mixed, everyone is still in the Mix! There was significant action last week. Who Gives a Split got a 3-1 win against Take Ten, as Patrick Olson made Take Ten take five as he rolled a strong 717 set. Hood River Supply wiped last year’s champs, Are You Splitting Me 4-0 as classy lefty Mike Parke fired a fine 641 series.
Double A Orchards plucked Mad Skilz 4-0 as Nancy Asai rolled a sharp 614 series. Gutter Dawgs waxed the formidable Ten Pinnies 3-1 and Team Nishi served sizzling Fajitas to Taco Tuesday 3-1 thanks to Joey Sheirbon’s fantastic 732 set.
Skamaniacs opened up a 3-game lead in the Senior Colts and Fillies thanks to a 4-0 blanking of Cousins. Dick Sherrell was the big gun for Skamaniacs with 211 and 202 games.
It’s tighter than Fort Knox in the Fraternal. Two of last week’s matches involving the top teams are pending because they face make-ups against their opponents who were officially absent. So, the league standings are in flux right now. The one match involving the leaders that was completed saw the 3 Genius’s take a 17-6 point, win over Hood River Athletic Club. The win was enabled by Stan Pratnicki’s awesome 750 set,although Josh Worth gave it his best with a 690 in the match, but that just wasn’t good enough.
In the most pins over average department last week, Jeremy Bloom was 127 pins over in the Fraternal, Stan Pratnicki was 123 pins over in the Fraternal and Joey Sheirbon was 123 over in the Mixed.
Great bowling everyone!
League reports
(Monday, 7 p.m.): Patrick Olson: 276, 248, 724; Nancy Asai: 279, 255, 690; Woody Eskildsen: 279; Joey Sheirbon: 256; Paul Dethman: 247; James Klugel: 236
Tuesday Nite Mixed (7 p.m.): Joey Sheirbon: 263, 253, 732; Patrick Olson: 277, 717; Chad Mason: 662; Nancy Asai: 266, 614; Mike Parke: 238; Jeremy Bloom: 237; Brandon Kawachi: 236; Ciena Brittle: 202
Senior Colts and Fillies (Wednesday 1:30 p.m.): Lynn Spellman: 215, 207, 613; Bernie Keys: 223; Sue Spellman: 212; Dick Sherrell: 211, 202; Ed Busick: 203
Fraternal (Wednesday 7:30 p.m.): Stan Pratnicki: 279, 248, 750; Jeremy Bloom: 289, 239, 733; Josh Worth: 267, 236, 690; Patrick Olson: 238, 678; Ciena Brittle: 267, 203, 665; James Klugel: 243
