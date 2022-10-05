Team of the week
1. Jeff Miller 759
2. Patrick Olson 734
3. Josh Worth 726
4. Lynn Spellman 717
5. Ken Espersen 671
3,607 total pins
Well, what else is new? In the big score department, our current Team of the Week is dominated by five of our best bowlers who find the limelight with monotonous regularity. Face it everyone, these guys know how to knock those pins down and they do it with differing styles. That should give the rest of us hope that we can also succeed, because we all have our own way to scatter those sticks. Let’s try to understand why these five stars are so successful.
This Fab Five is led by big hook ball artist Jeff Miller. That power ball he rolls simply terrorizes the pins. Jeff is able to control that pin busting hook monster of his because works hard at the game, practicing by rolling dozen of games in open play every week and he competes in tough tournaments. So, we say it’s admirable to try to roll the ball like Jeff but if you want to be like Jeff, you’re going to have to work hard to develop and control that big powerful hook. Good luck.
Proprietor Pat Olson is a strike machine. These are his lanes, and he bowls a lot on them every week, practically every day. He knows them like the back of his hand and his game reflects the optimum way to play the lanes and the oil pattern at his Orchard Lanes. It seems obvious that it would behoove all of us to watch Pat bowl and try to do what he does.
Josh Worth is a fixture at Orchard Lanes. He’s been a staffer there since what seems like the John Kennedy days. He is totally comfortable at Orchard Lanes, so comfortable you may not even know he’s there, but he always goes quietly about his business, tossing strike after strike. Josh keeps getting better and better at the game, he’s now at the all-star level, carrying a spiffy 215 average with ease. His average will probably get even better this season. Josh doesn’t practice so the bottom line on him is he’s got a ton of natural bowling ability. He plays the condition at Orchard Lanes mostly down the middle with lots of speed and plenty of revs. Speed is essential in the modern game; you’ve just got to put some oomph on that ball! Josh has developed his style over many years of ten-pin toppling, so it might be kind of difficult to try to emulate his game.
Lynn Spellman is clearly bringing his “A” game to the lanes now. This past week Lynn notched 700 sets in two of his three league outings. For the week in his nine games in league action, Lynn averaged just a tick under 230 pins per game. Folks, that’s some mighty fine bowling. Lynn bowls three times a week in league and that keeps him sharp without any extra practice. He could probably bowl every day without breaking a sweat because his game is effortless. Lynn doesn’t contort into a pretzel trying to crank the ball up into a buzz saw hook monster. He rolls the ball smoothly, letting it do the work, playing the lanes mostly down and in around the second arrow. He generates a nice smooth, controllable curvy hook that he repeats frame after frame. No wonder he racks up big scores like these. Now, folks, if you’re going to try to bowl like anyone, check out how Lynn does it, he makes it look so easy, which it isn’t of course, but his game is the picture of simplicity, you should be able to mimic it.
Ken Espersen has to be a Lynn Spellman clone. They have identical games. The big difference is Ken only bowls once a week with no practice. So, obviously this means Ken also has oodles of natural talent and his effortless game helps him produce these gaudy scores. You don’t shoot numbers like he has due to luck. Folks, Ken has bowled a total of six games this season after finishing last season in March with no practice since then and he is currently averaging a staggering 230 pins per game! That’s just plain nuts, it’s hard to believe but it’s true.
We’ve come to expect big scores like these from this talented big five, but our Star Bowler of the Week has to be Quinton Cox, who racked up a solid 245 game and 626 series in the Fraternal. He earns this honor because he had to stop bowling in mid-season last year to have surgery for a shoulder injury. We’re so happy to see him back in action and it looks like he’s mended well. This was his first 600 series of season.
OK, now for some league highlights that you would have to read between the lines to uncover. In the Industrial, Orchard Lanes waxed OL’7-10, 17-8. Going into the third game of their match, they were tied with seven points each. Then, all-star Nancy Asai went wild, crushing a nasty scratch 279 game which overwhelmed OL’7-10, giving Orchard Lanes a 10-point finish. Nancy ended up with a cool scratch 657 series. MTS is still in first place in the Industrial, five points ahead of Pat’s Pro Shop, who gained a big chunk of ground with a 23-2 drubbing of the Cereal Bowlers.
In the Fraternal, the BB’s moved into first place by waxing Hood River Athletic Club 23-2. It wasn’t easy though as the club’s main man, Josh Worth fired a scratch 726 series in the contest, but it wasn’t enough as Jeff Miller walked all over Josh with a huge 759 set. Also, the Dragon boys torched the Red Rockets 20-5, mainly due to Quinton Cox’s scratch 626 series.
In the most pins over average department, Lynn Spellman led the parade. His scratch 714 series in the Senior Colts & Fillies was 141 pins over his average. Lefty Bill Morrissey was a close second in the Mixed, where he was 130 pins over his average. Josh Worth was 126 pins over his average in the Fraternal due to his fine scratch 726 series. And Nancy Asai’s scratch 657 series in the Industrial was 117 pins over her average.
Great bowling everybody!
League reports
Industrial (Monday, 7 p.m.): Patrick Olson: 276, 256, 734; Lynn Spellman: 279, 717; Nancy Asai: 279, 201, 657; George Buck: 244
Tuesday Nite Mixed (7 p.m.): Ken Espersen: 260, 671; Patrick Olson: 278, 670; Nancy Asai: 258, 200, 624; Stuart Kawachi: 246
Senior Colts and Fillies (Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.): Lynn Spellman: 258, 244, 212, 714; Bernie Keys: 215; Dick Sherrell: 200
Fraternal (Wednesday 7:30 p.m.): Jeff Miller: 268, 255, 236, 759; Josh Worth: 278, 236, 726; Patrick Olson: 263, 684; George Buck: 255; Quinton Cox: 245; Dustin Ticknor: 242; Bernie Keys: 215; Ciena Brittle: 211, 201
