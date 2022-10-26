Kegler's Corner

Congratulations to Lynn Spellman, who rolled a perfect 300 game last week in the hot-shot Fraternal league at good old Orchard Lanes, Hood River’s ten-pin bowling fun spot up on the hill in the Heights. This was Lynn’s eighth perfecto in a long career of pin busting.

He had quite a week on the lanes. Lynn’s an avid bowler who is currently participating in three leagues at Orchard Lanes, the Monday night Industrial, the Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies and the Wednesday evening Fraternal. He started off in overdrive by shooting a robust 764 three game series in the Industrial, then a fine 699 in the Colts and, just getting warmed up, he topped them all with his 300 game and a stellar 769 in the Fraternal. Folks, those tall tallies for the week amount to a mind boggling 248 average per game! That is just plain awesome!