WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon Valley School Board approved an increase in district in-person learning time.
The board said in a press release they are making this change because of the recent social distancing requirements released by the CDC and adopted by the state. Students are now allowed to have 3 feet of social distancing in the classroom. All other safety measures remain in effect. Students in cohorts A and B will now be combined for in-person learning
Schedule Starting Monday, April 26
• In-person learning for all students Monday through Thursday, 8:15 to 12:30
• Friday continues to be a remote learning day
• Students will be provided self-directed learning in the afternoons
• Students remaining fully online will be supported Monday - Friday
The district goal is to keep this schedule until the end of the school year, unless there is a significant change in case counts that would dictate a change from our local county health department.
The district expressed gratitude for helping navigate this transition. Safety will continue to be at the forefront of their decision making for students and staff, the district said in the release. The board said they will “continue to leverage what we’ve learned about contribution, well-being, trauma informed practices, and inclusion as we create quality learning for our students.”
Please contact your school if you have any questions.
