For the second straight year, Hood River Valley High School’s speech and debate team has won the 5A state championship. The team was recognized at the May 11 school board meeting, held in person for the first time since October at the Nathaniel Coe Administration Center.
Eighteen members of the HRVHS team attended the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) 5A state championship April 23 at Western Oregon University in Monmouth, where they competed against 49 schools and 333 individual students. (For individual team results, see sidebar, below.)
Second year Coach Ann McDonald introduced team members in attendance to the board. “The team started out rocky after the COVID year (last year), with everything being virtual,” McDonald said, adding that the team only started with in person competitions in January. “Now it’s starting to go live again, which makes all the difference in speech and debate.
“(The kids) are so incredibly dedicated and so intelligent … You get the feeling that our world is going to be okay; we have some brilliant young people coming up.”
Five students — Kaelen Kenna, Lucas Elliott, India Hargrave, Fergus Waag, and Melanie Glatter — are traveling to Louisville, Ky., June 12-17 to attend the Speech and Debate National Tournament; Anson Pulk and Ava Moore will compete in the NSDA National Online Supplemental Events tournament June 2-4. Students are raising money for expenses by hosting a car wash on Sunday, May 22 from noon to 4 p.m. at Columbia Bank on Cascade Avenue. (For additional donation information, see sidebar, below.)
“These are our future leaders,” McDonald said.
To donate
To help speech and debate members with expenses related to attending the National tournament, donate directly to Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate, 1220 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, OR 97031, or visit epledgedrive.com/hrvsd2022/pledge/?LgAdGRVZegEBHXVSXHtUQg. For more information, contact McDonald at ann.mcdonald@hoodriver.k12.or.us.
HRVHS 5A results
Jazmin Contreras: First in state, Radio; Quarter Finals Public Forum Debate, Semis Informative Speaking.
Zan Lapp: Second in state, Prose
Sadie Smith: Third in state, Lincoln Douglas Debate; Extemporaneous Speaking
Melanie Glatter: Semis, Oratory, Radio, Parliamentary Debate
Dylan Matthisen: Semis, After Dinner Speaking (ADS), Impromptu
Kaelen Kenna: Semis, Extemporaneous Speaking, Quarter Finals Public Forum Debate
Melanie Glatter: Semis, DUO Interpretation
Ryan Heck: Semis, DUO Interpretation
India Hargrave: Super Congress
Lelu Branch: Prose, Program Oral Interpretation
Riley McNamara: Public Forum Debate, Impromptu
Ava Moore: Poetry, Program Oral Interpretation
Arden Reid: Oratory, Parliamentary Debate
Anson Pulk: Humor Interpretation, After Dinner Speaking, Public Forum Debate
