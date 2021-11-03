Last season, while most sports teams were on the benches due to COVID, the Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate Team continued to meet and compete virtually, attending more than 16 tournaments, many of them spanning two days and with weekend commitments. The team went on to become the 2020-21 5A State Champions and competed in the National Tournament.
Speech and Debate provides an opportunity for students to develop skills in research, critical thinking, organization, persuasion and communication. In debate, students are given a topic to research and develop cases with arguments in favor and in opposition of the topic. Debaters flex their analytical muscles, cross-examining their opponents’ arguments for weaknesses, challenging their opponents’ assertions and strengthening their own arguments with constructive criticism from judges. Debate categories include Lincoln Douglas, Public Forum, Policy and Parliamentary. In Parliamentary debate, debaters don’t know the debate topic ahead of time!
Speech involves more performance aspects than debate. Speech events are divided into two categories: Public Address and Interpretation. Public Address events involve professional speaking in event categories such as Extemp, Original Oratory, Informative, and Radio Broadcasting; Interpretation events have categories such as Humor, Drama, Poetry, and Prose.
Tournament days start at 8 a.m. and end at 8 p.m., with students competing between three and eight times in a tournament or event, and most students competing in two to four events. In addition to student commitment, parent involvement and commitment is also required. Each school that participates in a tournament are required to send parent judges, often requiring four to nine team parents per tournament.
This year will be a mix of virtual and in-person tournaments and the team is in full gear, having already attended several tournaments.
Fundraiser Nov. 6
The Speech and Debate team is holding this fundraiser in partnership with the LEO club to help with costs associated with participating in Speech and Debate that are not covered by the school district such as National Competition entrance fees, nice presentation clothes for students (their “uniforms”), travel expenses for in person tournaments, and other essential items. Come out and brings those empty cans and bottles in front of Rosauers Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon, and support the Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate Team. Those unable to bring their cans and bottles but would still like to donate should contact Coach Ann McDonald at ann.mcdonald@hoodriver.k12.or.us.
