B HR affordable housing LIFT funds FILE PHOTO.jpg

The Rand Road affordable housing project in Hood River has received a $15.1 million award from Oregon Housing and Community Services.

 Noah Noteboom / file photo

HOOD RIVER — Community Development Partners (CDP) and Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation (CCHC) have been awarded $15.1 million from Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) for their Hood River Affordable Housing Development. The project will include 129 units of rental housing for households earning between 30%-60% of the area median income, as well as a community center, walking trails, green space and parking. The funds were awarded by OHCS as part of the 2023 Local Innovation Fast Track (LIFT) program, which awarded $103.5 million to fund affordable housing projects across the state.

“We are ecstatic to be advancing this important community development that leverages federal, state and local resources in Hood River and are eager for the day when 129 lower income households will get the keys to their new affordable home,” said Joel Madsen, CCHC’s executive director.