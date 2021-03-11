Horizon Christian came at visiting Willamette Valley Christian in waves Friday and the result was a season-opening, 4-0, boys soccer win for the host Hawks.
Horizon used all 19 available players on its 20-deep roster throughout the league match in Hood River. The Hawks received a goal and two assists from senior midfielder Kai Robertson and a goal and an assist from junior Luke Hardin during a dominating first half. Senior sweeper Caleb Lingel controlled the back line, consistently shutting down Willamette Valley’s attacks and, equally as important, redistributed the ball to his midfielders for quick counters.
“Having Caleb being able to shut down attacks (is key); he’s fast, and he’s good at controlling the ball and retaining possession rather than just kicking it out of bounds,” Hawk Coach Andrew Stenberg said. “All the seniors have been playing together since seventh grade; they definitely know the game of soccer.
“The team is returning all of (its) starters as we didn't have any seniors (in 2019); which is a really good thing as they already know our formation and how to work together. This will hopefully give us an edge early on in the season as other teams are still getting used to playing together.”
That was evident Friday. Hardin opened the match’s scoring four minutes in, when Willamette Valley’s keeper failed to safely clear a through ball. Sophomore Arthur Li converted a low crossing pass from Hardin from the right side at the ten-minute mark into the match’s second goal. Robertson’s goal came shortly before halftime when his 20-meter shot from out front took an over-spin bounce over the keeper’s save attempt. Horizon’s final goal came early in the second half when senior Diego Quesada headed in a cross from Caleb Yuan.
Stenberg said the match allowed he and his coaches to generously shuffle all of the players available for the game in and out of the lineup. “It’s nice when you can distribute playing time to 19 players,” he said. The midfield play was key to the opening win. “It’s good to see our midfielders controlling possession. Kai’s has been there for us for four years. We moved (senior) Jesse Williams to midfield this year, as well. He’s strong and fast. With those two we’re pretty solid (in midfield).
“It’s really exciting to have such a large team (of 20) again. It allows us to do a much more game-like scrimmage during practice and really develop the kids even faster because they are able to be challenged more. I’m really confident in our team’s chemistry, as well. … We are going to do our best to make the most of the opportunity to get the kids outside and playing soccer.”
Stenberg said the focus in practice this week will be continuing to improve communication and the understanding of offensive formations. “We had about 15 to 20 offsides called,” Stenberg said, chuckling to himself.
Horizon was scheduled to play a road match in Prineville on Monday against Central Christian and a 4 p.m. home match Thursday against Portland’s Columbia Christian. The Hawks continue their COVID-shortened season against Trout Lake March 15 at home in a battle for Gorge Class 1A supremacy.
Those two schools have the lone Oregon Class 1A soccer programs in the Gorge. Trout Lake joined the same leagues as Horizon this season – 3A/2A/1A District 7 for soccer and the Big Sky for other sports. Horizon’s 3-1 win in 2019 was the first over Trout Lake since 2014. The Mustangs have a 5-0-1 record against Horizon since that match. Trout Lake holds a 7-2-1 advantage in the past 10 matches between the schools.
