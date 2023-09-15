HOOD RIVER — Thanks to the quick actions of a Best Western Plus Hood River Inn employee to call for assistance, Hood River Police Department officers were able to rescue an out-of-state kidnapping victim and arrest the suspect, the department reported Sept. 15.
On the evening of Sept. 12, officers from the Hood River Police Department were dispatched to the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn on a report of a possible kidnapping when an employee called to report suspicious activity between a male and female.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.