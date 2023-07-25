Hood River Valley Little League was represented by three teams at the District 5 Little League Tournament. This double elimination tournament took place June 24-30 in Bend.

Our 12U team started off their first game on Saturday with a win over Crook County 7-1. Ethan Maddox led the way with two home runs in the game. The win gave them a day off and they competed again Monday, June 26 where they beat Redmond 11-1 behind a solid pitching performance from Brody Halseth. On June 28, the team faced Bend North. Our team battled hard and came up short with our first loss of the tournament. They fought hard and gave it their all on the field. Ultimately, they came up short of their goal, and took third place in District 5.