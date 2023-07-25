Hood River Valley Little League was represented by three teams at the District 5 Little League Tournament. This double elimination tournament took place June 24-30 in Bend.
Our 12U team started off their first game on Saturday with a win over Crook County 7-1. Ethan Maddox led the way with two home runs in the game. The win gave them a day off and they competed again Monday, June 26 where they beat Redmond 11-1 behind a solid pitching performance from Brody Halseth. On June 28, the team faced Bend North. Our team battled hard and came up short with our first loss of the tournament. They fought hard and gave it their all on the field. Ultimately, they came up short of their goal, and took third place in District 5.
A special thank you to our 12U All Stars and their families who finished their Little League careers: Wyatt Johnston, Noah Cheli, Ethan Maddox, Ezra LeBreton-Smith, Brody Halseth, Garrett Wimmers, Clinton Smith, Odas Rutkowski and Ryder Pratt.
The 11U started their tournament with a win over Crook County 5-4. Pitching by Miles Wampler-Kendall, Ryder Tuttle and Mick Vandenheuvel helped secure the win. They then faced Bend North, who gave us our first loss. After this loss, we battled back in the bracket beating Crook County a second time and finding our way into the championship game on Tuesday, June 27. The 11U team played well in this game against Bend North, but couldn’t get past them and finished in second place.
The 10U got things started on Sunday after earning a first round bye on Saturday. They battled hard but came up short against Bend North. They took a win over Crook County on Monday in walk off fashion. Storm Morrow scored Ryder Bridgewater on an RBI single for the win in the bottom of the 7th inning. They earned another win over Jefferson County 10-5 on Tuesday. Our boys faced The Dalles on Wednesday with a win-or-go-home game. This game was fought hard by two good teams. HRVLL lost, but earned fourth place in District 5.
Hood River Valley Little League wants to thank all the fans, parents, umpires and players who made this season successful. Follow them on Facebook or check in at hrvll.com for updates as we prepare for next season. We are always looking for ways to make our league successful for our athletes.
