The Port of Hood River met on Nov. 2 via Zoom after a positive case of COVID-19 was identified in their office.
Discussions continued regarding the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge replacement project. Kevin Greenwood, project director, and Commissioner Mike Fox provided updates on the Bi-State Working Group’s (BSWG) meetings. In their previous meeting Commissioner Fox said the group were briefed by the Port of Hood River’s three legislative advocates on the current funding efforts. According to Fox, the current fundraising approach will not support the necessary backing to award a full design contract in 2022 and asked the lobbyists to try other “out of the box” methods to raise $30 million by next June.
Port Executive Director Michael McElwee looked ahead when talking about assumptions in the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) and the Preliminary Cost Estimate (PCE). He made clear the FEIS assumed the port offices would stay where they are when construction begins, but the new PCE is assuming that the port offices will be demolished and relocated. Changes can still be made to the FEIS but McElwee stated such alterations would be significant.
“It will require certain resources to be replicated somewhere else,” said McElwee.
He did not give a clear timeline but suggested a meeting with the BSWG and others could resolve speculation within a week.
This would also restrict public access to the marina boat ramp. Lot 1 by the waterfront was suggested as an alternate staging area, but McElwee stated that other issues and additional costs would be incurred if this location was to be used.
Chief financial officer for the port, Fred Kowell, announced his intentions to retire at the end of the calendar year, but offered his services in case the port needs help.
“Everyone has to make this decision at some point in their lives, and I’m making mine now,” said Kowell.
Port Commissioner and Airport Advisory committee member Hoby Streich joked; “So does that put you back in the left seat flying planes?”
The demand for T-Hangar space at the Ken Jernstedt Airfield is growing. According to Waterfront and Marina Manager Darryl Stafford, 31 pilots are on the wait list with requests for space dating back to September 2018. The commission also looked into increasing monthly storage rates for the airfield hangars by 8% to 10%. With the absence of Development and Property Manager, Greg Hagbery, they opted to table discussions.
