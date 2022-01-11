HOOD RIVER — Hood River County Board of Commissioners has been studying potential changes to commissioner’s district boundaries and will conduct a first reading of a preferred amended ordinance at the board’s Jan.18 meeting.
A public hearing and second reading will follow at a special meeting of the board in February.
The intent of modifying district boundaries is to distribute the “one person one vote” concept more evenly amongst the county’s four commissioner districts. The action follows receipt of the 2020 decennial census and Oregon Elections Division directives for fixing electoral district boundaries, issued by the Oregon Secretary of State.
Commissioners have reviewed four revised electoral district boundary options in public meetings in recent months. Hood River County Clerk Brian Beebe prepared and reviewed redistricting options with the Board of Commissioners at its Nov. 6 and Dec. 2 meetings. At its Dec. 20 meeting, the Board of Commissioners took no action but asked staff to draft an amended ordinance using their preferred option as a guide. Board consensus was the preferred option best addressed the one person one vote goal.
A second reading of the proposed amended ordinance and public hearing may be scheduled for Feb. 1 at the earliest. Public input can be made at the public hearing or submitted in writing by email to administration@hoodrivercounty.gov or by mail to Hood River County Board of Commissioners, 601 State Street, Hood River, OR 97031.
Meetings will be conducted via Zoom. Registration and participation information for the public hearing is available by visiting the Board’s webpage at www.hoodrivercounty.gov. Questions relating to the hearing can be addressed by contacting the Administration office at 541-386-3970 or e-mailing heidi.dehart@hoodrivercounty.gov.
Hood River County’s Commissioner district boundaries were last adopted by the Board of Commissioners on May 2, 2005, by Ordinance No. 264, which will be repealed and amended. For more information, visit hoodrivercounty.gov.
