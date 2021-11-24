HOOD RIVER — County Chair Mike Oates announced that he will not seek re-election in 2022. Near the end of the Nov. 15 County commissions meeting, Oates declared his intention to step away from the chair position. Oates has been in his current position since December 2019. He hoped his announcement would give enough time to those considering a run for his seat.
“I wanted to make this announcement now so we have lots of time to figure out where we’re going as a commission,” said Oates.
The county commission met Nov. 15 to hear presentations and discuss the potential redistricting of commissioners.
Records and Assessment Director Brian Beebe; and GIS Coordinator Jake Edwards presented the commission with four options to reorganize district lines to better level total population. The commission will leave the final decision for their Dec. 6 meeting, but a few of the commissioners leaned toward a change that would move parts of District 4 — rural Odell and Hood River — to District 3. Cascade Locks would make the shift from District 1 to District 4, placing them in the same precinct as the Upper Valley. The commission will further discuss redistricting on Dec. 6.
Parks and Recreation Director Mark Hickock approached the commission with language for a ballot measure to dissolve the current Parks and Rec District with plans for reformation. The first draft of the measure still needs work and additional approval, but the Parks and Rec Board is moving forward with a plan to get voters to dissolve the current district and form a new one. Hickock will also speak with the Hood River City Council for suggestions going forward.
The commission also discussed changes in the Parks and Recreation District and a rate increase from Hood River Garbage.
