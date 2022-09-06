Hood River and The Dalles cross country runners met up 140 miles from the Gorge on Saturday at a large and entertaining invitational meet near the Oregon coast.

The Ultimook invitational drew 80 teams to Hydrangea Ranch just north of Tillamook, including the Eagles and Riverhawks, who are competing in different leagues this fall. The meet is a popular early-season affair, in part, because the course includes jaunts across a creek as well as a shoe-swallowing mud hole.