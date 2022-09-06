Hood River and The Dalles cross country runners met up 140 miles from the Gorge on Saturday at a large and entertaining invitational meet near the Oregon coast.
The Ultimook invitational drew 80 teams to Hydrangea Ranch just north of Tillamook, including the Eagles and Riverhawks, who are competing in different leagues this fall. The meet is a popular early-season affair, in part, because the course includes jaunts across a creek as well as a shoe-swallowing mud hole.
A couple of senior runners paced each team. The Dalles’ was led by Juan Diego Contreras, who finished sixth in the Class 5A-6A boys varsity race in 16 minutes, 41 seconds. Hood River senior Olivia Nickson, who ran a rare lifetime best over the difficult 5,000-meter layout, finishing 13th in the 5A-6A race in 20:07. It was the second crack at the Ultimook for Nickson, who ran 24:29 in 2021.
The top team effort from the Gorge schools came from the HRV boys, who were fourth in the 5A-6A competition. Senior Elliot Hawley and junior Jackson Bullock finished 14th and 15th in 17:25 and 17:36, respectively. The Eagles were the top 5A school, finishing ahead of Crescent Valley, which was runner-up to Crater at last year’s state meet.
The Dalles’ boys team was eighth. Second for the Riverhawks behind Contreras was junior Leo Lehman, who was 20th in 17:49. The Riverhawk girls were led by sophomore Alaina Casady, who finished in 22:35, more than a two-minute improvement over her time from a year ago at the Ultimook. The Dalles was 18th among the 5A-6A schools.
Nickson paced the Hood River girls to ninth place, third behind Corvallis and Crescent Valley of the 5A schools. Phoebe Wood was the No. 2 Eagle finisher in 18th place, timed in 20:48, a minute faster than she ran the course a season ago.
