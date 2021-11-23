Do you live in Hood River County and need a photo identification? Get or renew your Hood River County (HRC) Community ID card through Dec. 31. The program ends at the end of this year. The card is valid for two years.
The HRC Community ID is a local government issued identification card is issued by The Next Door. It is for people who live in Hood River County. You can use it to prove your identity with the county, some pharmacies, city and county of Hood River law enforcement, and more. Some local businesses even offer discounts when you present your Community ID. The card cannot be used as ID for buying alcohol, marijuana, or firearms.
To get a HRC Community ID, you must show original documents to prove your identity and that you live in Hood River County. The card costs $10 or $20, depending on what you can pay.
The Next Door is the Gorge’s largest human services nonprofit group. It began offering Community ID cards in 2018.
Call 541-436-0334 today to make a COVID-cautious appointment to get your Hood River County Community ID card.
