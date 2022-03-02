Intermountain Conference runner-up Hood River Valley and third place The Dalles will open the 2022 boys basketball state playoffs with Friday road games.
Hood River Valley (13-8 overall), the No. 10 seed, opens the OSAA Class 5A playoffs at No. 7 seed Eagle Point. The Eagles (17-7) from Southern Oregon finished fourth in the Midwestern League. Eagle Point has lost five of its past seven games.
The Dalles (11-10 overall), the No. 15 seed, opens the playoffs at No. 2 seed Churchill of Eugene. The Lancers (20-5) finished first in the Midwestern Conference.
Winners of the eight first-round games advance to the 5A state tournament March 9-12 at Gill Coliseum on the campus of Oregon State University. The winner of the HRV-Eagle Point contest advances to the final eight and will play the winner of the The Dalles-Churchill game at 8:15 p.m. March 9.
HRV’s and The Dalles’ first-round opponents weren’t known until 10 p.m. Tuesday night – after all 5A teams were finished with their regular season games.
