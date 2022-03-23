Hood River — The Hood River City Council held a special work session to discuss the city’s goals and priorities for the 2022 calendar year on Feb. 19. Following that discussion, City Manager Abigail Elder met with Mayor Kate McBride and each councilor individually to review more than 40 projects and how and where resources should be put forth. Elder also spoke with department heads and other city staff.
Projects up for consideration include items that have been brought up in previous meetings, and suggested projects from department heads. Elder and councilors grouped the projects into four separate categories. Those projects with the “critical” label have be deemed “most important” and “available resources should be used to advance these projects first,” according to the city council meeting agenda. Following that designation, each lessening in importance, are “significant,” “desirable” and “not interested.”
First-tier projects — in order of importance to the city — are the Rand Road development, formation of the Westside urban renewal district, implementing projects suggested by the Affordable Housing Production Strategy team, participation in the Safe Routes to Schools project, improving general communications, work on the Heights streetscape and cleaning up the city’s existing zoning code.
Rand Road
The Rand Road development has been discussed heavily in previous city and planning commission meetings. In February, the City of Hood River executed a Purchase Option Agreement with Community Development Partners (CDP) and Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation (CCHC) as the preferred development team to lead the project. The city also submitted an application for the area to be rezoned as “urban high-density residential zone.”
Currently the site is undergoing a wetland mitigation study, while the city and developers find sources of funding from state and federal sources.
Urban Renewal District
The Westside Urban Renewal District and the Heights streetscape are both seeking upgrades. The city is trying to form a new urban renewal district to attract funding opportunities for the west side. Senior planner for the city, Dustin Nilsen, said the new authority will become a funding mechanism for other projects within the district.
The Heights is a diverse mix of residential housing and commercial opportunities, but parking and traffic is another big issue. Currently in phase two of three, the planning department is working on alternatives to design concepts. Public input has been crucial in keeping this project moving forward, says Nilsen.
“We want the publics input in every phase of this project,” said Nilsen.
Heights Streetscape
During several public comment sessions since 2015, many complained about the lack of safe pedestrian access. Improved crosswalk options and slowing traffic were main takeaways from a March 2021 online survey conducted by the Urban Renewal Agency.
Residents will have another opportunity to give input during a public workshop on April 22-23.
According to Nilsen, the planning department will come with different plans for the Heights and give the public a chance to provide insight. Physical layouts will be presented and subsequently discussed.
