Hood River Boys Lacrosse gains momentum at mid-season mark
By Dave Henderson
For Columbia Gorge News
Hood River Eagles boys Lacrosse team hosted the perennial powerhouse Lincoln Cardinals in a conference showdown last Wednesday night and came away with a huge win 8-6.
The game began with a three-goal deficit to end the first quarter with the Cardinals up 4-1.
The Eagles had the possession advantage in the second quarter thanks to strong face-off wins from freshman Finn Spence and came roaring back with five goals to enter the half 6-4.
The second half saw both teams scoring twice, but the Eagles outlasted the Cardinals, and in the end, the final score had the Eagles on top.
Highlights in the big win for the Eagles were a consistently strong defensive effort, with defenseman Jace Peterson causing key turnovers and rounding up seven ground balls and several great saves by goalie Hugh Dalbey. The offense was led with a hat trick of three goals for senior Diesel Henderson, two goals for senior Alex Arbogast, and one goal each for senior Nathanial Meyer, sophomore Michael Frost and freshman Milo Kitchings.
The win was a great recovery after the Eagles ran into a headwind against the Summit Storm on Saturday where an aggressive Storm defense seemed to have all the answers to the Eagles offense. Penalties hurt the Eagles and stalled any momentum the team had, with over 12 minutes of penalties for the Eagles squad.
Even a balanced team scoring effort could not keep pace with the Storm, with a goal each for Henderson and Spenser Erspamer, Frost, Kitchings and freshman Camden Moody accounting for the offense for the Eagles.
It was a tough loss for the team in the non-conference game with the final Summit 10-6 over the Eagles.
•••
The season ends for the Hood River Valley Eagles with two home games on Friday, May 7 at 8 p.m. versus Grant and Saturday, May 8 at 2 p.m. versus Wilson. Both games are at Henderson Stadium.
Commented