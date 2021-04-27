Holly Price - Columbia Gorge education service district — zone 2
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Columbia Gorge Education Service District?
I would like to have another opportunity to use my knowledge and background to help all learners, not just those in my classroom and school. I hope to be a representative for teachers and learners in our community.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I am a current resident of The Dalles and I am an elementary teacher in the Hood River County School District. I have been teaching for 13 years. I have taught in the city of Portland and privately at the American International School of Hong Kong and QSI International School of Shekou, China. I have taught grades 1-5 as well as Service Learning at the high school level. I was also a middle school, JV and varsity volleyball coach for many years. I received my Master’s of Education from the University of Oregon and am specialized in Educational Technology.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
My top priorities if voters select me to serve on the board are all focused on students, teachers and staff. I want to be a voice for students and teachers that are teaching and learning in a classroom right now. I want to make sure students, teachers, staff and families of all backgrounds, races, and cultures are getting what they need to thrive and be successful. This may be access to high quality technology, professional development, or early learning, depending on the need. It is important to have a balance of people who are actively working with students and administrators that make decisions for schools. I hope to be part of that balance.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
I cannot see what changes need to be made straight away but, if elected, my inquiry would be around distribution of funds, policies on testing and assessment data, and access to high quality education and technology across all districts that the ESD represents.
