Holly Gove - North Wasco County School District #21 — Zone 5
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the North Wasco County School District #21 board?
I’m running for the Zone 5 position on the District 21 School Board because as a parent, I feel like we have little input in the direction of the education that our tax dollars pay for. I’m concerned about the harmful progressive mandates coming from the state level and I have observed a lack of transparency regarding this that’s alarming. I want an education environment for our kids that’s free from activism politics. Common sense and balance seem to be in short supply. I’m done complaining and have decided to put myself in a position to effect change.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I have lived and worked in this community most of my life. I love it here, always have. I’m a mom of 3 and grandma to 1. Professionally, I spent 17 years working in local Radio until 2011, when I transitioned to Real Estate, I’m a Principal Broker with exp Realty, a cloud-based brokerage. Real Estate has allowed me to see this town through the fresh eyes of a newcomer on a regular basis. Potential home buyers look for many things when looking to buy a home, a healthy school system usually tops the list.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
If elected, parents can be confident that they will have a voice of reason on the board. My top priorities will be pushing back against the indoctrination of our students and future leaders by a harmful and misguided political ideology. I will be a strong advocate for trade specific education opportunities so students who don’t desire college will be able to graduate with skills that will make them immediately employable. I will collaborate with parents and community leaders when setting policies for our district so that all who want to be involved will have a voice.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
Some changes I’d like to see in District 21 is better fiscal responsibility. Expending resources to change the name of an elementary school is wasteful. I’d like to see funds used in a way that directly benefits students. I’d also like to see our kids back in school FULL TIME immediately, without masks. Children are not the drivers of infection in this pandemic. The masks are for show and may be loaded with bacteria and doing more harm than good. Oxygen is required for proper brain function, let them breathe! Our leaders have made many mistakes, this may be one of the biggest.
