Hood River’s farmers market, operated by the nonprofit Gorge Grown, reopened its outdoor event Saturday, May 1, on the city’s lot at Fifth and Columbia streets. The Hood River market operates indoors during the winter, and outdoors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Nov. 20. Pandemic protocols are in place.
Gorge Grown, including its mobile farmers market, is bringing local produce to other locations and markets including The Heights in Hood River, Moro, Maupin, The Dalles, Carson, Parkdale, Hood River, Lyle, White Salmon, Mosier, Odell, and Goldendale.
A full schedule of the mobile market is at gorgegrown.com/mobilemarket.
Other area farmers markets opening soon include:
- Goldendale — Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 8 to Sept. 25 at the Lawn at the Chamber, 905 E. Broadway.
- The Dalles — Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 5 to Oct. 9 at City Park, Union at E. Fifth Street.
- Stevenson — Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 12 to Oct. 9 on the waterfront, 140 S. Cascade Ave.
- White Salmon — Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m., June 15 to Sept. 14 Tuesdays, at the City Park.
