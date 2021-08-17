If Diogenes were alive today and chanced to shine his lantern in The Dalles, his search for an honest man would be at an end.
Several days ago, Mrs. Ettie Logan of Portland went through The Dalles, stopping at old Fort Dalles, now being used by The Dalles Historical society for its headquarters. She had with her a small black purse, containing a $100 bill.
In some unexplainable manner she lost the purse. She searched everywhere for it, but the little feather pocketbook with the bills inside of it was gone.
Mrs. Logan returned to her home in Portland. Before she left, however, she inserted a small ad in the classified section of The Chronicle, offering a reward to the finder of the purse.
This morning, J.B. Wright walked into the Chronicle office with the purse and the $100 bill. He had found it near the historical building, he said, and reading the ad in the paper, had brought it in to have it sent to the proper owner.
Mrs. Logan has her purse and $80, Wright has a $20 bill, the reward for finding and returning the purse, and a clear conscience, and both have a deep-rooted conviction that Chronicle want ads get results.
— Aug. 17, 1921, The Dalles Daily Chronicle
