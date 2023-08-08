Tiny Turtle.jpg

One of the tiny northwestern pond turtle hatchlings at the Oregon Zoo. The turtles will spend about a year in the conservation lab before returning to the wild. Photo by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND — Eleven quarter-sized northwestern pond turtles are making themselves at home at the Oregon Zoo this summer. The zoo’s conservation lab is “head-starting” the endangered reptiles, caring for them until next spring when they will be large enough to have a fighting chance in the wild.

Visitors can watch the hatchlings grow inside the zoo’s Nature Exploration Station. For video of the new arrivals, visit bit.ly/TinyTurtles2023