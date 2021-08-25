Riding dirt bikes through narrow trails and the steep hills of central Idaho, five women became the first all-female dirt bike team to complete the Great R’Idaho Trails Challenge. Kalyn Benaroya of Hood River, assembled a squad of dirt bike fanatics and small business owners to make history.
The Great R’Idaho Trails Challenge is not a race, but more of a test of endurance and motocross skills. There are four courses or trails that teams can choose from. Of the four GRIT routes, the Ridahoes opted for GRIT No. 3. Nicknamed the “Idaho 500” it covers just over 600 miles of forest, hills, and rivers. It takes a team of experienced and dedicated riders to achieve what Benaroya and her team did.
Benaroya owns and operates Dirtastic, a company that puts on clinics and trail rides for female dirt bikers throughout the west coast. Just two years ago, she had been cutting and styling hair at Clutch Hair Co. in downtown Hood River. She owned the business for five years, before she sold ownership and started her new venture: Dirtastic. In early 2019, Toyota featured Kalyn’s company during the Monster Energy Supercross Championships. The #Makeup2Mud campaign spotlights women in the motocross community who impact lives on and off the dirt bike. This gave Benaroya enough reason to spend less time in the salon and more time on the trails.
“That’s kind of how Dirtastic got it’s start,” said Benaroya.
In its heyday, Dirtastic’s events would draw in over 200 female riders in attendance. Obviously numbers have fallen but Benaroya is still excited to see where the sport is headed.
A traditionally male-dominated sport, motocross rarely see’s female competitors, let alone an entire team. Benaroya pulled together six other female motocross riders, including herself, and set out planning for the Great R’Idaho Trail Challenge. Benroya and her husband, Pat Corelli, hit the trails to do a bit of cleanup. Riding his dirt bike with a chainsaw mounted on his bike, Corelli would stop whenever an obstacle presented itself and clear the way. The motocross community looks out for each other in that regard. Even in Hood River, according to Benaroya, people work hard keeping the trails clear of debris for the next riders who come through.
With the team assembled, trails cleared and bikes tuned they began their 600-mile endeavor. For five days they rode their dirt bikes for 10-13 hours a day. A grueling schedule didn’t seem as such thanks to the pure adrenaline pumping through their veins.
“You really can’t go that hard for that long and still feel good,” said Benaroya. It also helped one of her team members had started a fitness program specifically for dirt bikers. Dayne Toney and her husband founded the online strength and conditioning program called Enduro Method.
The Ridahoes traveled hundreds of miles to their next destination where they could rest, refuel and recharge. Unfortunately, Jamey Parks, of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho was forced to stop after the second day with an arm injury. One a rider and friend, the Ridahoes persisted. Other riders began to take notice of the squads progress. Through GPS tracking, people could follow along in real time. The outpouring of support motivated the Ridahoes to keep going.
A few missed turns and five days later the team completed the course and breathed a dust-laden sign of relief.
“I look up to my teammates,” said Benaroya. “I am honored they trusted me.”
This is truly a monumental achievement for women in the sport of motocross. Benaroya hopes her story inspires everyone, not just women, to push the boundaries of their comfort zone.
