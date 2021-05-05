May 5 – May 12
Baseball
Wednesday, May 5: The Dalles at Redmond
Friday, May 7: Dufur at Grant Union (DH)
Saturday, May 8: The Dalles vs. Bend, Prineville; The Dalles at Crook County; Hood River at Redmond, also vs. Summit; Lyle at Irrigon; Umatilla at Sherman
Tuesday, May 11: Hood River at The Dalles
Wednesday, May 12: Redmond at The Dalles
Boys basketball
Thursday, May 6: Seton Catholic at Columbia
Saturday, May 8: Columbia at King’s Way
Tuesday, May 11: LaCenter at Columbia
Girls basketball
Thursday, May 6: Columbia at Seton Catholic
Saturday, May 8: King’s Way at Columbia
Monday, May 10: Columbia at Castle Rock
Wednesday, May 12: Columbia at LaCenter
Boys golf
Monday, May 10: Pendleton, The Dalles at Hood River, Indian Creek
Girls lacrosse
Thursday, May 6: Hood River at Lincoln
Tuesday, May 11: Hood River at Wilson
Boys lacrosse
Friday, May 7: Grant at Hood River
Saturday, May 8: Wilson at Hood River
Softball
Saturday, May 8: Redmond at Hood River; Summit at Hood River
Tuesday, May 11: The Dalles at Hood River
Boys Tennis
Thursday, May 6: Hood River at Pendleton
Monday, May 10: Redmond at Hood River
Wednesday, May 12: The Dalles at Hood River
Girls Tennis
Thursday, May 6: Pendleton at Hood River
Monday, May 10: Hood River at Redmond
Wednesday, May 12: Hood River at The Dalles
Track and Field
Wednesday, May 5: Pendleton, Horizon Christian at Hood River; Crook County at The Dalles
