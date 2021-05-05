May 5 – May 12

Baseball

Wednesday, May 5: The Dalles at Redmond

Friday, May 7: Dufur at Grant Union (DH)

Saturday, May 8: The Dalles vs. Bend, Prineville; The Dalles at Crook County; Hood River at Redmond, also vs. Summit; Lyle at Irrigon; Umatilla at Sherman

Tuesday, May 11: Hood River at The Dalles

Wednesday, May 12: Redmond at The Dalles

Boys basketball

Thursday, May 6: Seton Catholic at Columbia

Saturday, May 8: Columbia at King’s Way

Tuesday, May 11: LaCenter at Columbia

Girls basketball

Thursday, May 6: Columbia at Seton Catholic

Saturday, May 8: King’s Way at Columbia

Monday, May 10: Columbia at Castle Rock

Wednesday, May 12: Columbia at LaCenter

Boys golf

Monday, May 10: Pendleton, The Dalles at Hood River, Indian Creek

Girls lacrosse

Thursday, May 6: Hood River at Lincoln

Tuesday, May 11: Hood River at Wilson

Boys lacrosse

Friday, May 7: Grant at Hood River

Saturday, May 8: Wilson at Hood River

Softball

Saturday, May 8: Redmond at Hood River; Summit at Hood River

Tuesday, May 11: The Dalles at Hood River

Boys Tennis

Thursday, May 6: Hood River at Pendleton

Monday, May 10: Redmond at Hood River

Wednesday, May 12: The Dalles at Hood River

Girls Tennis

Thursday, May 6: Pendleton at Hood River

Monday, May 10: Hood River at Redmond

Wednesday, May 12: Hood River at The Dalles

Track and Field

Wednesday, May 5: Pendleton, Horizon Christian at Hood River; Crook County at The Dalles