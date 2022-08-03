Poppy Project (4).jpg

Hand crocheted yarn poppies can be seen on the basalt boulders at Stonehenge Memorial, near Goldendale.

 Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield photo
Vonda Chandler, a key volunteer of the Poppy Project at Stonehenge Memorial, applies hand crocheted yarn poppies on basalt boulders. The commemorative art application is part of three yarn installations connected to Maryhill Museum’s “The Exquisite Gorge Project II: Fiber Arts."

Summer visitors to Stonehenge Memorial, which overlooks the Columbia River near Goldendale, may have noticed some unexpected color among the site’s usual gray and brown landscape: Red poppies.

This is part of the Poppy Project, which is itself part of Maryhill’s Exquisite Gorge Project II: Fiber Arts (see related story).

The poppies are an example of a yarn bomb — a form of graffiti that employs knitted or crocheted yarn rather than paint, meant to make a statement and challenge the way we look at something, said Maryhill Museum of Art’s Curator of Education Louise A. Palermo.
The yarn bomb will be in place at Stonehenge until after Veterans Day. Additional yarn bombs can be found at Maryhill Museum of Art and the Goldendale Community Library lawn.