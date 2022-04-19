Oregon horseman Tom Swearingen will give this month’s Writer’s Talk at The Dalles Art Center on Thursday, April 21 at 7 p.m.
Swearingen tells stories of the people and land of the American West through original poetry that is often inspired by his own experiences and observations from the saddle, said a TDAC press release. More than 30 of his poems have been published in contemporary cowboy poetry anthologies and publications.
His own book, “Reflection,” was named 2020 International Western Music Association Cowboy Poetry Book of the Year. In 2019, Swearingen was named IWMA Male Cowboy Poet of the Year.
Joining him will be wife Carla Swearingen sharing from her children’s “Flora is Curious About” series.
They will teach a workshop titled, “Rhyme ‘Em Cowboy! Cowboy Poetry;” what it is, and how to write and perform. What is it? Why is it? “Whether you’re a published poet or don’t know your doggerel from a ‘lil doggie you’ll likely find something of value in what Tom shares,” said the press release.
