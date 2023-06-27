HOOD RIVER — Nothing slows down Maddie Woo — not even open-heart surgery.

When Woo was diagnosed with Williams Syndrome before her first birthday, her mom, Karen “Woody” Woodbury, wasn’t sure what the future held. But never did she think that her daughter would be representing her country on a global scale. Woo was one of two para-equestrian riders who represented the United States at the 2023 Virtus Global Games in Vichy, France. The sixth annual games are the world’s largest sporting event for elite athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Maddie Woo, who participated in the 2023 Virtus Global Games as a part of Team USA.
Maddie and Mason get ready to ride.
Maddie Woo and her horse, Mason, riding.
