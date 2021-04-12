What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items can also be found online on the Columbia Gorge News website (Gorge Life tab); calendar items are updated daily. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Canceled
June 4-6 — City of White Salmon Spring Festival. Those interested in planning the 2022 event, call Amanda McDonald at amandaspringfest@gmail.com. For more info about the cancellation, visit whitesalmonspringfestival.com.
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Mondays — 4-H Chess Club, 3:45–5 pm. Grades 5-12; online, free. Creative problem solving skills, tactical maneuvers. Register at 541-298-4004 or hammackd@oregonstate.edu.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Online Homework Help for Students and Parents, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays; Hood River County Library staff available by Zoom at zoom.us/j/91001800954. Teachers also welcome.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Teen Study Space, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fireside Room at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Supervised; masks and social distancing required. For high schoolers; bring homework, laptops.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Wednesdays — 4-H Girls Who Code, 3:45–5 p.m. Free. Learn coding skills, build web pages, apps, more as a team. For girls grades 6-12. Register at 541-298-4004 or seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Thursdays — 4-H Coder Club, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Grades 5-12; program games and animations. Register at 541-298-4004 or ham-mackd@oregonstate.edu.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Community Events
Order Now — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Sale; order online at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; pickup May 6-8 at the Master Gardener Greenhouse in Hood River. Questions to hoodmg.plantsale@gmail.com.
Order Now — Rockford Grange Spring Plant Sale Pre-orders thru May 2 at www.rockfordgrange.net. Organically grown veggies, culinary and medicinal herbs and annual and perennial flowers. Pre-orders only. Pickup May 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More at info@rockfordgrange.net.
Order now —Young Life Hanging Basket Fundraiser. Twelve-inch, $30 each; order at hr_younglife@gmail.com and include full name, phone and email contact, number of baskets (designate specific or general camp fund) and send cash or check to Young Life Office, PO Box 1186, Hood River, OR 97031. Pickup May 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1217 Eastside Road, Hood River.
Thru April 21 — May Day Hanging Basket Fundraiser, sponsored by Soroptimist International Hood River. Pre-order and pick up April 30-May 1 at Vanguard Nursery in White Salmon. Supports women and girls in the Gorge. Contact a Soroptimist member or email Lynda.dallman@gmail.com.
April 13 — Public Utility District No. 1 of Klickitat County Board of Commissioners Meeting, 2 p.m. Call in number option: 888-387-8686 (Participant Pin No. 7737637#).
April 13 — Growing Oregon Gardeners: Level Up Series, 3 p.m. via Zoom. “Dazzling Dahlias” with Julie Huynh. Hosted by OSU horticulture experts. Free, open to public. Register at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/growing-oregon-gardeners-level-series.
April 13 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email belinda.ballah@co.hood-river.or.us. Open to anyone who lost a loved one to suicide. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
April 14 — Hood River County School District Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m.; for link and meeting packet, visit www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/Page/10335.
April 14 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace. “Pikas Under Fire: American Pika Ecology and Behavior in a Time of Global Change” with Dr. Johanna Varner. Free; option to donate to support program.
April 15 — NORCOR Board Meeting, 9 a.m. on Zoom at wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/86908837269; Meeting ID: 869 0883 7269; One tap mobile +12532158782, PIN 86908837269#.
April 15 — Webinar, “A Climate of Change,” 6 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Columbia Gorge & Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network. Info and register at gorgefriends.org/news-events/events/2021-04-15/a-climate-of-change. Free and open to the public.
April 16-18 — The Fantasticks. The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents a local cast performing the longest-running off-Broadway musical via livestream. Tickets $10 at gorgeorchestra.org.
April 17 — Gorge Grown Winter Market, 10 a.m. to noon, ground floor, Ferment Brewing Co., 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Info on COVID safety, fresh sheets and vendors at gorgegrown.com.
April 17 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (for rural households and small businesses), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parkdale Fire Department. For more info, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling, 541-506-2636, or visit www.tricountyrecycle.com.
April 17 — Hood River County Reads Zoom Writing Workshop with Author Jim Lynch, 10:30 a.m. to noon (beginners) and 2-3:30 p.m. (intermediate or advanced); registration starts March 6. For information or to register, email info@hoodriverlibrary.org or call 541-386-2535.
April 17-18 — Blossom Festival Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds. Quilt show, art show, plant sales, fresh fruit, wine tasting, food and music.
April 18 — Hood River County Reads Zoom Presentation by Author Jim Lynch, 2 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/88692198217 (Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217) or by phone (+1 253 215 8782; Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217). All are welcome.
April 19 — M id-Columbia Fire and Rescue Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m. Register at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1218380243976512012: Webinar ID: 287-512-307. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Approval of the registrant is automatic.
April 19 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
April 20 — Live Virtual Lecture, Joy Hargo. Sponsored by White Salmon Education Foundation. Registration required at wsvef.org/chs-book-club.
April 20 — Plants Have Wings, Pollinators & Pizza, 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom; sponsored by the Mt. View Grange No. 98 for Earth Month. Online screening and discussion with Filmmaker Rose Madrone. Register and info at www.grange.org/mountainviewwa98.
April 22 — Earth Day with “We Are Water Protectors” Author Carole Lindstrom, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.; register at www.wascocountylibrary.com/we-are-water-protectors. Sponsored by the Wasco County Library District. Book raffle for those who register.
April 22 — Crop Talk, 5:30-7 p.m. For a link, email Dan@ ucdwa.org. Featuring Gorge Greens. Sponsored by Gorge Grown Food Network, Underwood Conservation District and OSU Extension and held every fourth Thursday.
April 30 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (for rural households and small businesses), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fourth and Hood, Moro. For more info, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling, 541-506-2636, or www.tricountyrecycle.com.
April 28 — Mid-Columbia Economic Development District Strategy Meeting: Demographics and Data. Virtual meeting; visit mcedd.org/strategy/get-involved to participate. More info at Jessi-ca@mcedd.org, and 541-296-2266.
April 28 —Wildfire Defensible Space for the Farm and Ranch Webinar, from noon to 1 p.m.; register at beav.es/J9w or information and registration at extension.oregonstate.edu/county/wasco/events. Webinar will be recorded and posted at beav.es/42a.
April 30 — El Día de los Niños with Author Silvia López, Spanish 1:30 p.m. and English 3:30 p.m.; register at www.wascocountylibrary.com/dia-de-los-ninos-2021. Sponsored by the Wasco County Library District. Book raffle for those who register. Celebrating children’s literacy.
May 1 — North Wasco County SD21 Spring Pledge Drive Fundraiser Deadline. To support district pro-grams. To make a Tax-deductible donation, send a check to 3632 West 10th St., The Dalles, OR 97058.
Ongoing
Thru May 31 — “Oregon Voices” at the History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River. Visiting exhibition from the Oregon Historical Society. Hours: Thursday thru Saturday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment. More at www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org.
Daily — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. More information at www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600.
Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 9 a.m. to noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesday thru Saturday — Hood River County Library District “Grab and Go,” Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays, 10a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments to browse, gather materials, checkout items and use computers in 30 minute slots at the Hood River branch; sign up at hoodriverlibrary.org.
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. April 15: Wildlife Biologist and Habitat Consultant Bill Weiler, environmental project in the Gorge; April 22: Dan Bell, director of the Land Trust for Friends of the Columbia Gorge, proposed “Mt. Ulka” Trail and overlook adjacent to the golf course; April 29: Business meeting.
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
