Fundraisers
Thru October — Mt. Hood Town Hall Donation Campaign. Goal of $10,000. Every $25 donated gets a ticket for a drawing for one of 12 $100 gift cards from participating upper valley businesses; drawing Oct. 31. Mail donations to Mt. Hood Town Hall, PO Box 247, Parkdale, OR 97041. Info at mthoodtownhall@gmail.com or 541-402-4448.
Children and Teens
Oct. 28-31 — Hood River County Library Trick-or-Treat. Come to any of the Hood River County Library branches during curbside hours for a free book. More at hoodriverlibrary.org.
Oct. 30 — Halloween Movie Watch Party, 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join the Teen Discord at hoodriverlibrary.org/discord-form; stop by the library during curbside hours Oct. 27-30 for a movie goodies. Ages 13-19.
Oct. 31 — Halloween Open House, 6 p.m. at Dallesport Murdock Fire Department.
Mondays — 4-H Chess Club, 3:45–5 pm. Grades 5-12; online, free. Creative problem solving skills, tactical maneuvers. Register at 541-298-4004 or hammackd@oregonstate.edu.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Online Homework Help for Students and Parents, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays; Hood River County Library staff available by Zoom at zoom.us/j/91001800954. Teachers also welcome.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Wednesdays — 4-H Girls Who Code, 3:45–5 p.m. Free. Learn coding skills, build web pages, apps, more as a team. For girls grades 6-12. Register at 541-298-4004 or seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Thursdays — 4-H Coder Club, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Grades 5-12; program games and animations. Register at 541-298-4004 or ham-mackd@oregonstate.edu.
Exercise & Meditation
Sundays — Online Heart Devotion Meditation, 9-10 a.m. at Bit.ly/heartdevotion. For more info, call Emily at 503-358-1949.
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10-11 a.m. at Cemetery Park, Cascade Locks.
Community Events
Oct. 28 — Free Agricultural Pesticide Collection, 10 a.m. to noon at Hood River Transfer Station. Farmers and businesses ONLY of Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties. Registration required; info at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2636.
Oct. 28 — Death Café, 7-8:30 p.m. Sponsored by Providence Volunteers in Action and AgePlus Circles of Care. Limit 10 participants; register at brittany.willson@providence.
Oct. 29 — Free Agricultural Pesticide Collection, 10 a.m. to noon at The Dalles Disposal. Farmers and businesses ONLY of Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties. Registration required; info at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2636.
Oct. 29 — Book Discussion: Something Worth Doing by Jane Kirkpatrick, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Cost is $10, with tickets at janekirkpatirck.eventbrite.com. Kirkpatrick will speak on women in Oregon history and getting the right to vote.
Oct. 30 — Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wasco Events Center (Wasco, Ore.). Free to residents, businesses and farmers of Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties. Businesses and farmers MUST register. Info at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2636.
Oct. 31 — All Together The Dalles Mural Unveiling, 11 a.m. Located at the former Tum-a-Lum/Chronicle building, 811 E. Second St.
Nov. 1 — Deadline to Preorder from the Fill Your Pantry Event, Rockford Grange, Hood River. Set up an account and browse products at hoodriverfyp.localfoodmarketplace.com. Pickup will be Nov. 8, noon to 4 p.m.
Nov. 2 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Potluck at 6 p.m.
Nov. 3 — Delta Kappa Meeting, 4 p.m. Philanthropic group supporting local organizations with charitable contributions and scholarships. For information and location, call Debbie at 541-387-0280.
Nov. 3 — Virtual Cancer Support Group, 4:30-6 p.m. For more info, contact Haley Martin, BSW, 541-506-6927 or Haleym@mcmc.net. Meets the first Tuesday of the month.
Nov. 6 — 2020 Columbia Gorge Economic Symposium. Hosted by Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD). Free virtual meeting via Zoom; register or more info at www.mcedd.org/symposium.
Nov. 6 — Civil Service Commission Meeting, 10:30 a.m. The District will be complying with legislative action with regards to Public Meetings Law. The public may access the meeting by registering for the MCFR Civil Service Commission meeting at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4986408787759541262 or via phone at +1-562-247-8321, access code: 338-529-417 3.
Nov. 7 — Hood River LEOS Club Can and Bottle Drive, 9 a.m. to noon at the south side of the Rosauers parking lot. Proceeds go to different non-profits.
Nov. 7 — Christmas Décor and More Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hood River Valley Christian, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River. Covid-19 Protocol will be followed (masks required, social distancing, 20 allowed in at a time). Supports Valley Christian Women’s Fellowship ministries.
Ongoing
This Summer — Gorge Grown Mobile and Farmers Markets: White Salmon, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. at Rheingarten Park; Lyle, Fridays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Lyle Activity Center, Highway 14; The Dalles, Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Fifth and Union; Hood River, Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. outside Hawks Ridge Assisted Living, Eighth and Pacific, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot; Odell, first and third Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. downtown; Cascade Locks, second and fourth Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. outside Brigham Fish Market, 681 WaNaPa St.; Maupin, second and fourth Wednesdays in Kaiser Park, Hwy. 197 and Sixth St., noon to 2 p.m. (new). Customers asked to follow social distancing regulations. WIC and senior farmers market vouchers, Veggie Rx, debit/credit, and SNAP EBT ($10 SNAP match) accepted. Cash accepted but not preferred.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays — Mommy Wellness Zoom Series, noon via Zoom. Series for moms with babies up to 2. Free. Register at 541-296-7319 or mcmc.net. Class meets Tuesdays thru Nov. 17. Presented by MCMC Outpatient Therapy and facilitated by Gina Clark or Laurie VanCott.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Oct. 29: City Manager Julie Kruger, City of The Dalles update.
Fridays and Saturdays — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity.
