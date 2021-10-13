HOOD RIVER — It is a great feeling to deck the halls and be ready for Christmas ahead of time. Plan to shop at the annual Pre-Christmas Sale at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road. Doors will be open on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COVID-19 protocol will be followed:
- Masks required
- Social distancing maintained
- Twenty allowed at a time
The Fellowship Hall (inside the front doors) will be filled with “gently used” ornaments, wreaths, lights, decorations, Santas, snowmen, angels, candles, ceramics, sweaters, coats, hats and gloves, and more. Every dollar spent goes directly to Valley Christian Women’s Fellowship ministries, whose members volunteer on a regular basis to support the thrift store, charitable organizations, and ministries in our communities and beyond.
The Narthex (lobby) of the church and Vista Room will host local artisans and their handmade gifts.
“There is something for everyone of every age, and for you as well,” said a press release. “Your support, which we truly appreciate, helps our Outreach Program to fulfill many needs. So, please, take time out for yourself and enjoy the sale.”
